Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s

With the arrival of New Year’s also comes an abundance of new beginnings, and that sentiment applies especially as it relates to the matters of love.

Luckily for Mia Thornton, reality star on Bravo’s popular series The Real Housewives Of Potomac, the beginning of 2024 is starting off with a whole new chapter of her dating life as she took the occasion to hop on Instagram and reveal her new man.





“4.4.4. #2024,” Thornton wrote as a caption with a white heart emoji to accompany, following up by simply adding, “Let’s Go!” Although she initially kept a tight lip on who the mystery man was given the nature of his face being turned away in the photo, it wasn’t long before it was officially confirmed to be none other than the big homie himself from Posted On The Corner, DJ Incognito!





He went along and posted the photo on his own page (seen above), writing a bit more detailed of a caption by stating, “It’s been two decades since we celebrated my birthday together,” coyly adding on, “if only the world could see how we brought it in lol.” Matching his lovey dovey mood, Thornton responded in the comments by writing, “My Love. My Heart. I’m so grateful for you. Continue to bless the world by being Y.O.U.” [sic]

RHOP fans may recall that Mia announced last September a separation from her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Gordon Thornton, who she was married to for 11 years and share an eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter with. In a recent Season 8 episode that aired back in early December, Thornton described their split by explaining, “Ever since Gordon was voted out of the family business, he’s been working a lot more because we were expanding our portfolio with other partnership groups, so it is causing a lot of tension inside of our marriage. And, to me, spending time with the kids and having balance is so much better than us always working and then we look up and our kids are grown.”

We wish Mia and Incognito all the best of luck in their budding relationship. Take a look below at our guy in his element when it comes to Posted On The Corner:



