Red Carpet Rundown: Latto Rocks A Cherry Red Rosette Mini Dress To The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Latto brought big and bold red energy to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Rocking a cherry red mini dress, the artist was one of several celebrity favorites spotted at the Dolby Theater for a night of music, entertainment, and melodic ‘moda’ moments.

We swooned over each one. Keep scrolling to see our gallery of celebrity looks.

Latto Brings Big, Bold Style To The iHeartRadio Red Carpet

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Latto’s red carpet ensemble reminded onlookers of her unapologetic approach to her music, style, and persona. Her mini dress from Fanci Club dripped with sexiness and demanded attention. The dress’ corset bodice fit her like a glove, its rosette skirt screamed “I am the moment,” and its deep, rich color made a statement.

Also talking to the girlies was the “Big Energy” rapper’s beauty look. She complimented her bold red dress with sleek platinum blonde tresses styled in a deep side part and bronzy makeup. On Latto’s lips was the classic brown lip liner, clear gloss combo that has many in a chokehold.

latto 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Latto Raps For Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes With TLC On The iHeartRadio Stage

Latto also turned heads off the red carpet. During the evening’s ceremony, the bombshell took the stage with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC. (It is important to note that, in addition to performing, T-Boz and Chilli also received iHeartRadio Landmark Awards for their long-standing impact on music and culture.)

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


When the two members of the “best-selling American girl group of all time” started to perform their hit “Waterfalls,” they welcomed Latto to the stage. Performing Left Eye’s memorable lyrics, Latto walked out in a western-inspired look we loved.

The stage look included mixed animal print pants with side fringe, a cow-leather hide brown corset, and gold jewelry. T-Boz and Chilli also wore western-inspired looks with tan leather, turquoise jewelry, suede, and fringe.

Scroll through Latto’s April 2 Instagram post with pictures recapping her night of fashion, performance, and fun.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Celebrity Looks

Latto, T-Boz, and Chilli are just a few of the music celebrities we spotted while star-gazing at the 2024 iHeartRadio event. Each year, the awards show celebrates popular artists on iHeartRadio music stations, and the artists’ style does not disappoint.

See our red carpet rundown below for looks from GloRilla, Justine Skye, Doechii, and more.

Red Carpet Rundown: Latto Rocks A Cherry Red Rosette Mini Dress To The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Niecy Nash Betts

Niecy Nash Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash Betts is stunning in this black-and-white regal look from Safiyaa Official. Her jumpsuit is perfect for an elegant yet fun evening.  

2. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

Hello, Yellow! SZA is a dream in this soft yellow body skimming maxi dress from Dundas. Her big, beautiful natural waves are a moment as well!

3. GloRilla

GloRilla Source:Getty

GloRilla had a big night with iHeartRadio. In addition to slaying the carpet, she co-introduced TLC to the stage. GloRilla shined all night in this deep green dress serving bodyyyy. Her dress has a halter neckline and high slit. GloRilla topped off her look with green rhinestones on the corners of her eyes.

4. Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke Source:Getty

Lola Brooke is a glam girl all the way. We can’t get enough of her elevated denim sweetheart-neckline gown.

5. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice and Rick Owens go together real bad. The New York rapper is often seen slaying in the designer’s clothes. This time is no different. Get into this black look with a crop top, dramatic mermaid skirt, and cropped cardigan.

6. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

Justine Skye is giving the girlies classic beauty in this jewel-green dress that makes her melanin pop. The duster-style wrap dress is vintage Dolce and Gabanna from its 1991 collection.

7. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson is giving us “modern Dreamgirl vibes” in a silver sequin Taller Marmo dress. The bodycon fit and fur fringe sleeves are everything.

8. Doechii

Doechii Source:Getty

Doechii redefines streetwear chic on the iHeartRadio red carpet. We are loving her D Squared 2 FW24 look and fringe boots.

