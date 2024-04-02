March Madness: Caitlin Clark’s 41 Points Leads Iowa Over Angel Reese & LSU, Social Media Reacts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers.

The Elite Eight showdown was a repeat of last year’s National Title game, and the rematch between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese proved even more entertaining.

Clark, the most talented and popular player in college sports, made sure there was no doubt who’d win this matchup as she went off for 41 points and 12 assists.

In the 94-87 victory, Clark continued to break even more records in the rematch and was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player.

LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith guarded her for most of the game, but like most fans, she was also in awe of the performance. At one point, when Clark hit another long three, Van Lith appeared to shrug in astonishment. The same occurred when Angel Reese attempted to put a hand in Clark’s face, but the shot still went in.

Clark left no room for error this go around, but if you let her tell it, she’s not harboring feelings from last year’s game.

“We focus on Iowa. We do what Iowa does, and we’ll come out on top,” Clark said after the win. “It’s not about last year. You worry too much about the past, you’re going to get caught up in that. It’s about being present, being where your feet are.”

Even LSU’s coach, Kim Mulkey, had to give Clark her props and a hilarious comment in the handshake line after the game, telling her, “I sure am glad you’re leaving. Girl, you’re something else. Never seen anything like it.”

Clark and her Hawkeyes will play UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four come Friday night.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com