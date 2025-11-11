List Of NBA Coaches & GMs Fired This Season

The NBA season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns.

As teams fight for glory on the court, the stakes have never been higher.

In a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads.

For the franchises that do so, change often comes and it comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and GMs are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances.

The pressure to succeed in the NBA is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some of the ones whose jobs is to be on the sidelines.

As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the List of NBA Coaches & GMs Fired This Season, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams.

Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions.

1. Nico harrison – Was the General manager for the Dallas Mavericks Source:Getty The Dallas Mavericks are expected to fire General Manager Nico Harrison following a tumultuous tenure marked by controversial decisions, including the shocking trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. The trade, which brought Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future draft pick to Dallas, sparked widespread fan protests and ongoing “Fire Nico!” chants at home games. With the Mavericks struggling at 3-8 and near the bottom of the Western Conference, the decision comes as the team seeks to reset its direction. 2. Taylor jenkins – Coached the Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jenkins, who became the winningest coach in franchise history with a 250-214 record over six seasons, led the Grizzlies to three playoff appearances before missing the postseason last year. Grizzlies president Zach Kleiman stated the decision was his alone, citing the need for a new direction despite Jenkins’ contributions to the team’s development. Take a look below at Coaches & GMs fired in the 2024-25 season 3. Michael Malone – Coached the Denver Nuggets Source:Getty The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone two years after he led the team to its first NBA championship. The decision, announced with only three games left in the regular season, shocked many as the Nuggets were fourth in the Western Conference at the time. Malone, who became the franchise’s all-time winningest coach during his tenure, leaves with a record of 471-327 and eight consecutive winning seasons. The move reflects the high expectations in Denver as the team aims to remain a championship contender. 4. Tom Thibodeau – Coached the New York Knicks Fired on June 3rd Tom Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s. 5. Mike Budenholzer – Coached the Phoenix Suns Fired on April 14th. The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record, missing the playoffs entirely. This marks the Suns’ third head coach change in three years, highlighting organizational instability, a trend criticized as chaotic by analysts 6. David Griffin – Was Executive Vice President for the New Orleans Pelicans Fired on April 14th. New Orleans went 209-263 under David Griffin’s leadership, building a strong roster this season but the team suffering significant injuries. Pelicans coach Willie Green remains in place as the franchise holds a full search for the next lead basketball operations executive. 7. Calvin Booth – Was General Manager for Denver Nuggets Fired on April 8th. The decision follows a challenging season where the Nuggets, currently 47-32, have struggled with injuries and inconsistent performance, going 11-13 since the All-Star break. Tensions reportedly existed between Malone and Booth over team strategy, contributing to the decision. 8. Michael Malone – Coached the Denver Nuggets Fired on April 8th. Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets since 2015, led the team to a 2023 NBA Finals appearance, making his firing a surprising move given his tenure and success. The Denver Nugget s, a top Western Conference team in recent seasons, may be signaling a strategic shift with this decision, potentially due to unmet expectations in the 2024-2025 season. 9. Taylor Jenkins – Coached the Memphis Grizzlies Fired on March 28th. The Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman took sole responsibility for the decision, stating it was “mine and mine only” and in the team’s best interests, but did not elaborate on the specific reasons. Jenkins had been the Grizzlies’ head coach for six seasons. 10. Mike Brown – Coached the Sacramento Kings Source:Getty Fired on December 27th. Brown was fired after just over six months of a three-year extension he signed with the Kings in June. Brown was named Coach of the Year in 2022–2023, leading the Kings to the postseason for the first time in 17 years.