Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

Sad news for Bravo fans as Candiace Dillard Bassett is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

According to PEOPLE, the singer who originally joined the series in season 3 won’t return to the reality series for its ninth season.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

Below is a statement she provided to PEOPLE:

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard Bassett, 37, says.” With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

Candiace also added “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” alluding to a temporary departure.

Dillard Basset’s departure follows an intense season of RHOP that saw her at odds with OGs Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. It remains unclear whether any were able to mend fences at the reunion. The first part premieres next Sunday.

