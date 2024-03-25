Listen Live
Entertainment

Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

Published on March 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
BravoCon 2023

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Sad news for Bravo fans as Candiace Dillard Bassett is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

According to PEOPLE, the singer who originally joined the series in season 3 won’t return to the reality series for its ninth season.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

Below is a statement she provided to PEOPLE:

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard Bassett, 37, says.” With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Candiace also added “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” alluding to a temporary departure.

Dillard Basset’s departure follows an intense season of RHOP that saw her at odds with OGs Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. It remains unclear whether any were able to mend fences at the reunion. The first part premieres next Sunday.

Keep scrolling to see fan reactions.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Trending
BravoCon 2023 19 items
Entertainment

Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Beauty

Yung Miami Went Makeup-Free On her IG And Challenged Other ‘Pretty Girls’ To Do The Same

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Local

Maryland Health Connection

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close