Flock Playlist: Baltimore’s Hottest Game Day Playlist

Baltimore, it’s that time again!
Saturdays and Sundays in the fall are for tailgates and Ravens football! Every game day deserves a soundtrack as fire as M&T Bank Stadium itself. That’s why the Ravens Flock here at Radio One Baltimore has curated the ultimate game day playlist to get you fired up and ready to talk our shhhhhh….
From the gritty streets of West Baltimore all the way down to the bank, this playlist hits all the right notes, including songs that our favorite players listen to ahead of gameday!
Expect high-energy and local Baltimore hits that feel like a Ravens victory already.
There’s a little something for every Flock member, so keep scrolling to check it out.
Whether you’re chanting in the stadium or cheering from your living room, Baltimore’s heart beats to this rhythm. It’s more than music: it’s Ravens pride!
1. Tate Kobang – Bank Rolls Remix
2. Bring in the Katz (Original Mix) feat. Pork Chop
3. Nasg Chaz – Did my sh*t
4. YG Teck – 90 Day Run
5. YBS Skola – I Be Trippin
6. Lor Scoota Feat. Shy Glizzy – Bird Flu
7. On Deck – Gucci Mane
8. YGG Tay – War
9. Yg Teck Feat Roddy Rackzz – Different Motion
10. Yg Teck feat Roddy Rackzz – Big Dog
11. Ybs Skola, Tate Kobang, OTR Chaz, Bandhunta Izzy – Do It Again
12. Baltimore Bella – Bang
13. Bandhunta Izzy – Talkin’ Crazy
14. Laughin’ To The Bank – Chief Keef
15. Tmcthedon – Hellcat
16. Who Run It – Money Jake
17. Tso tadoe – Tear Da Klub Up
18. Young Moose – Dumb Dumb
19. YBG Sosa X Bandhunta Izzy – Gang Related
20. Roddy Rackzz – Tarzan
