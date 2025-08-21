Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School

Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) is home to 35 high schools, but one institution stands clearly above the rest: Eastern Technical High School. Not only does Eastern Tech hold the #1 ranking in Baltimore County, it also ranks #1 across the entire state of Maryland, according to US News.
The school, located in Baltimore, has earned its reputation by combining rigorous academics with strong career and technology programs. Eastern Tech’s students benefit from a wide array of Advanced Placement® (AP) courses and exams, with participation rates among the highest in the state. That commitment to academic rigor has translated into a remarkable college readiness score of 83.6, one of the strongest indicators of future success for graduates.
RELATED: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
The school also boasts a graduation rate of 95% or higher, ensuring that nearly every student who enters Eastern Tech walks across the stage prepared for life after high school. With an enrollment of about 1,276 students in grades 9-12, Eastern Tech offers both a challenging academic environment and a supportive community that helps students excel.
While other standout BCPS schools, including Western School of Technology (#2 in the county, #5 in Maryland) and George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology (#3 in the county, #24 in Maryland) — also achieve impressive statewide rankings, Eastern Tech’s consistent performance has cemented it as the flagship high school in Baltimore County.
For families in Baltimore County seeking a school that blends academic rigor, career preparation, and high achievement, Eastern Technical High School stands as the gold standard.
Keep scrolling for the full list.
1. Eastern Technical High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
2. Western School of TechnologySource:Kidd Nation
3. George W. Carver Center for Arts and TechnologySource:Kidd Nation
4. Hereford High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
5. Dulaney High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
6. Towson High Law and Public PolicySource:Kidd Nation
7. Catonsville High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
8. Pikesville High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
9. Franklin High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
10. Loch Raven High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
11. Patapsco High and Center for ArtsSource:Kidd Nation
12. Perry Hall High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
13. Randallstown High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
14. Sparrows Point High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
15. Kenwood High IB and Sports ScienceSource:Kidd Nation
16. New Town High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
17. Chesapeake High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
18. Milford Mill AcademySource:Kidd Nation
19. Overlea High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
20. Dundalk High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
21. Lansdowne High and Academy of FinanceSource:Kidd Nation
22. Owings Mills High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
23. Parkville High and Center for Math/ScienceSource:Kidd Nation
24. Woodlawn High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
25. Battle Monument SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
26. BCDC Educational CenterSource:Kidd Nation
27. Catonsville Center for Alternative StudiesSource:Kidd Nation
28. Home Assignments-SecondarySource:Kidd Nation
29. Maiden Choice SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
30. Northeast Edlp at Parkville High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
31. Northwest Edlp at Milford Mill AcademySource:Kidd Nation
32. Ridge/Ruxton SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
33. Rosedale CenterSource:Kidd Nation
34. Sollers Point Technical High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
35. Southeast Edlp at Dundalk High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
