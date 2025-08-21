Listen Live
Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School

Published on August 21, 2025

Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) is home to 35 high schools, but one institution stands clearly above the rest: Eastern Technical High School. Not only does Eastern Tech hold the #1 ranking in Baltimore County, it also ranks #1 across the entire state of Maryland, according to US News.

The school, located in Baltimore, has earned its reputation by combining rigorous academics with strong career and technology programs. Eastern Tech’s students benefit from a wide array of Advanced Placement® (AP) courses and exams, with participation rates among the highest in the state. That commitment to academic rigor has translated into a remarkable college readiness score of 83.6, one of the strongest indicators of future success for graduates.

The school also boasts a graduation rate of 95% or higher, ensuring that nearly every student who enters Eastern Tech walks across the stage prepared for life after high school. With an enrollment of about 1,276 students in grades 9-12, Eastern Tech offers both a challenging academic environment and a supportive community that helps students excel.

While other standout BCPS schools, including Western School of Technology (#2 in the county, #5 in Maryland) and George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology (#3 in the county, #24 in Maryland) — also achieve impressive statewide rankings, Eastern Tech’s consistent performance has cemented it as the flagship high school in Baltimore County.

For families in Baltimore County seeking a school that blends academic rigor, career preparation, and high achievement, Eastern Technical High School stands as the gold standard.

1. Eastern Technical High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

2. Western School of Technology

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

3. George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

4. Hereford High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

5. Dulaney High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

6. Towson High Law and Public Policy

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

7. Catonsville High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

8. Pikesville High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

9. Franklin High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

10. Loch Raven High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

11. Patapsco High and Center for Arts

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

12. Perry Hall High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

13. Randallstown High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

14. Sparrows Point High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

15. Kenwood High IB and Sports Science

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

16. New Town High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

17. Chesapeake High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

18. Milford Mill Academy

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

19. Overlea High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

20. Dundalk High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

21. Lansdowne High and Academy of Finance

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

22. Owings Mills High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

23. Parkville High and Center for Math/Science

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

24. Woodlawn High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

25. Battle Monument School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

26. BCDC Educational Center

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

27. Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

28. Home Assignments-Secondary

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

29. Maiden Choice School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

30. Northeast Edlp at Parkville High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

31. Northwest Edlp at Milford Mill Academy

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

32. Ridge/Ruxton School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

33. Rosedale Center

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

34. Sollers Point Technical High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

35. Southeast Edlp at Dundalk High School

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation
