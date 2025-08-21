Listen Live
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools

Published on August 21, 2025

BALTIMORE MD - SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 Seniors Jason Boyce, Jr., lef

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has been named the top high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, ranking No. 1 in the district and No. 10 statewide, according to recent school rankings by US News. 

Known for its rigorous academics and strong Advanced Placement program, Poly boasts a graduation rate above 95% and a college readiness score of 52.6, making it one of Maryland’s leading public schools.

Close behind is Baltimore City College, ranked No. 2 in the district and No. 23 in Maryland. The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and also maintains a graduation rate above 95%.

RELATED: Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School

The Baltimore School for the Arts rounds out the top three, coming in at No. 3 in the district and No. 34 statewide. The school blends intensive artistic training with strong academic preparation, and like Poly and City, has a graduation rate above 95%.

Other highly ranked schools include Western High School (No. 4 in the district, No. 54 in Maryland) and the Baltimore Design School (No. 5 in the district, No. 63 in Maryland).

While some schools in the district struggle with graduation rates and college readiness, Baltimore’s top-ranked schools highlight the academic opportunities available to city students, from STEM-focused programs at Poly to arts education and early college pathways.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL LIST. 

1. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

2. Baltimore City College

3. Baltimore School for the Arts

4. Western High School

5. Baltimore Design School

6. Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

7. Bard High School Early College

8. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

9. Green Street Academy

10. City Neighbors High School

11. Academy for College and Career Exploration

12. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

13. Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

14. Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West

15. Carver Vocational-Technical High School

16. Connexions: A Community Based Arts School

17. Coppin Academy

18. School Bus

19. Digital Harbor High School

20. Edmondson-Westside High School

21. Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School

22. Forest Park High School

23. Frederick Douglass High School

24. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School

25. National Academy Foundation

26. Patterson High School

27. Reginald F. Lewis High School

28. Renaissance Academy

29. The Reach! Partnership School

30. Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

31. Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School

32. Claremont School

33. Eager Street Academy

34. Joseph C. Briscoe Academy

