Joe Budden has a penchant for bringing up controversial topics on his eponymously-named podcast, often to the point he and his co-hosts have passionate debates as a result. One such discussion from an earlier exclusive Patreon episode surfaced online, prompting onlookers to make more of the mock meat beef than there is.

In a previous episode of the DSP version of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and co-hosts Ish and Ice discussed if it is appropriate to have a connection with the ex-girlfriend of your friend. In that earlier broadcast, Budden explicitly said that the exes of his friends are off-limits.

However, Ish raised a moment where Budden apparently met with a woman Ish previously dated. While Ish says in the Patreon episode that he actually can’t police the actions of his ex-girlfriend, Budden saw fit to challenge his longtime friend and co-host on that point. Budden brought up a moment where Ish asked him about a conversation Budden had with an ex and it became a classic shouting match between the pair.

This isn’t the first time the pair has clashed on the podcast and probably won’t be the last. Both men have strong opinions and are unafraid to debate the other. What some who commented on the video in question failed to mention in many of their reactions is that the two smoothed things over at the end. Also, the clip that has social media buzzing is months old as well.

Check out the clip in question below and keep scrolling to see reactions from X (formerly known as Twitter) below.

Photo: Getty

Clip Of Joe Budden & Co-Host Ish Mock Meat Beef Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com