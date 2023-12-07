Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

The Color Purple world premiere was held at the Academy Museum in Las Angeles with much excitement and support from the biggest stars in Hollywood!
The film is set to be released on Christmas Day and is described as “a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s”. The original film was released in 1985 starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and many others.
Winfrey is producing this musical adaptation along with Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and more with ‘The Color Purple’ author Alice Walker as an Executive Producer. The star-studded cast includes Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, and many more.
Watch the official trailer here:
Check out the stars that showed up, mostly in purple, for this highly anticipated film below!
Oprah Winfrey embraces The Color Purple novelist Alice Walker as they attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple”
LisaRaye McCoy-Misick at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Fantasia Barrino attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Oprah Winfrey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Brandee Evans at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Dominique Fishback at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Taraji P. Henson shows love to Ciara at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Paula Abdul at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Quinta Brunson at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Ciara at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Alicia Keys at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Ariana Dubose attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Quinta Brunson attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple”
Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Margaret Avery attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Colman Domingo attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Sy’Rai Smith (daughter of singer Brandy) at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Patrick Starrr at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Ruth E. Carter at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
David Oyelowo at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum
Colman Domingo kisses the hand of Fantasia Barrino as they attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum
Colman Domingo, Oprah Winfrey and Blitz Bazawule attend the Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks attend the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends the Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Chloe Bailey and Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R. attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Angela Bassett attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Fatima Robinson attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
(L-R) Deon Cole, Brenda Russell, Blitz Bazawule, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Alice Walker, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Colman Domingo, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg and Rebecca Walker attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures