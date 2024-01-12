92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

True Issa Rae fans remember her fromweb series. Rae portrayed J, an off-beat 20-something who made life cloddish, one situation at a time. She was a comedic superhero for the Black women who identified as socially awkward over-thinkers. Her iconic mirror raps were birthed in the first episode of the series, and it set the tone for the quick-witted freestyle artist whose flow got activated during almost every hiccup in her life.

J’s character did not exist in the world of media until The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Her ability to connect to an entire community of women who went unseen for so long was the beginning of her promising reign in the entertainment industry.

When Rae premiered her hit HBO series Insecure, she had no idea it would take off the way it did. It was then the world understood just how talented and hilarious the writer and producer really is. Watching her career reach new heights is kryptonite to creatives eager to see their dreams go from an idea to an award-winning vision. Since her reign, the 38-year-old visionary has written, directed, and produced a few TV series and movies, written a New York Times Bestseller, launched her own Prosecco, co-founded a natural haircare line, and opened her fourth coffee shop.

And if you need more motivation to get your life together, Rae dropped a viral video that outlines her approach to 2024. She oozes Capricorn energy in all its glory. The California native has a high aptitude for success, and it is inspiring. She is a testament to creating your lane and dominating it with ease. Today, the revered mastermind turns 39 years old. In honor of her solar return, here are five times Issa Rae proved she is the creative genius of our generation.

5 Times Issa Rae Proved She Is The Creative Genius Of Our Generation

5 Times Issa Rae Proved She Is The Creative Genius Of Our Generation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com