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Uber Lets Parents Watch Teen Rides Through Live Video

Uber is giving parents another set of eyes on their teens, allowing them to watch eligible rides through a live video feed.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Parents who feel a little nervous when their teenagers hop into an Uber alone are getting a new way to virtually ride along.

Uber announced Tuesday that it is rolling out live video streaming for Teen Account rides, allowing a parent or guardian to watch their teenager’s trip in real time through the front-facing camera on a participating driver’s smartphone.

According to ABC News reporter, Bethany Braun-Silva, parents linked to a teen’s account receive a notification when live video is available. Once a parent begins watching, both the driver and teenager are notified that the stream is active.

The feature debuted August 25 in nine U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Portland and San Antonio, with Uber planning a nationwide expansion in the coming weeks.

Privacy protections are built into the feature. Uber says the video is encrypted and only the linked parent or guardian can view the livestream while the trip is underway. Uber cannot watch the feed live. Recordings are retained in encrypted form for up to 14 days and can only be accessed by Uber if a safety incident is submitted for investigation. Otherwise, they are deleted.

Drivers can also choose whether to participate. According to TechCrunch, only drivers who enable live video will be matched with Teen Account trips offering the feature.

Uber introduced Teen Accounts in 2023 for riders age 13 to 17. Those accounts already include safeguards such as live trip tracking, PIN verification and audio recording. Uber says Teen Accounts are now available in more than 50 countries and have been used for tens of millions of trips.

The new feature essentially gives parents a digital seat in the car, adding another layer of supervision while still allowing teenagers some independence.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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