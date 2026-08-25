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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: P Thomas Improving, Keefe D Raises Safety Concerns

Pierre “P” Thomas is reportedly improving in the hospital, while Keefe D raises safety concerns and Cardi B sparks VMA hosting rumors.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas is reportedly making progress in the hospital following last week’s reports that he suffered a heart attack. During the latest Diva’s Daily Dirt, Dominique Da Diva shared that Thomas’ health is improving as he continues to recover. His family has also pushed back against misinformation surrounding his condition, including false claims that he had died. Thomas has reportedly received an outpouring of support from across the music industry.

Meanwhile, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is facing trial in connection with the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, is reportedly raising concerns about his family’s safety. According to the rundown, Davis told the judge that his address has been circulated and alleged that his home was broken into and vandalized and his wife’s vehicle was damaged.

The developments add another layer of tension surrounding the highly watched Tupac murder case.

And could Cardi B be taking over one of music’s biggest nights?

Rumors are circulating that Cardi could host the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but Cardi is already part of the awards conversation thanks to her nomination in the Best Hip-Hop category for “Safe,” her collaboration with Kehlani.

If the hosting rumors turn out to be true, Diva says she’ll definitely be tuning in.

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: P Thomas Improving, Keefe D Raises Safety Concerns was originally published on kysdc.com

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