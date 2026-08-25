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Ravens, Under Armour Extend Partnership for 10 Years

Ravens and Under Armour Announce 10-Year Partnership Extension

Published on August 25, 2026
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The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour announced Tuesday a 10-year extension of their longstanding partnership, continuing the relationship between two major Baltimore-based brands.

The agreement will include a new Ravens x Under Armour apparel collection, expanded hospitality experiences at M&T Bank Stadium and continued investments in youth and high school football programs.

Beginning Aug. 28, when the Ravens host the Washington Commanders, fans can purchase the Ravens x Under Armour collection exclusively at the stadium’s Flock Shop. Four product drops are planned throughout the season, featuring men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and seasonal apparel.

Under Armour will also receive naming rights to The Landing, M&T Bank Stadium’s new elevated pregame hospitality space. Packages include a game ticket in The Perch and more than two hours of all-inclusive food and beverages before kickoff. The space opens to all ticketed fans after the game begins.

The company will continue holding naming rights to the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens’ Owings Mills training facility.

The partnership will also support youth football grants, uniform and equipment donations, 7-on-7 camps, tournaments and the Ravens’ “Play Like a Raven” Clinic, along with the continued growth of girls flag football in Maryland.

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