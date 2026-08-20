Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will

Biggie’s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., is challenging his late grandmother’s will, alleging that the document was drastically changed shortly before her transition.

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
"An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G." By The Brooklyn Nets : Photocall At Theatre du Chatelet
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Biggie’s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., is challenging his late grandmother’s will, alleging that the document was drastically changed shortly before her transition.

Prior to Voleta Wallace’s passing, a will dated 2020 reportedly outlined how her assests would be distributed among her grandchildren. The estate included her fur collection, jewerly, music awards presented to Biggie, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, property in Jamaica and various other assets.

However, 15 days before her death, the will was allegedly modified drastically, removing the grandchildren as beneficiaries and leaving her estate to a man name Wayne Barrow.

Barrow is Biggie’s former manager and the executor of the estate.

In a court filing, Wallace Jr. alleges that his grandmother’s health was declining in the final days of her life, leaving her unable to make rational decisions regarding the changes to her will. He also claims that the signatures on the modified will are “facially inconsistent.”

Wallace Jr. is asking the judge to invalidate the latest will and remove Barrow as the executor of the estate.

The legal dispute comes after Barrow previously won a case against Faith Evans, in which Evans was ordered to run over her portion of profits fro Biggie’s trust to Barrow.

The case now puts the circumstances surrounding Voleta Wallace’s final will and who should control her estate, under the courts scrutiny. 

SEE ALSO

Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A man wearing sunglasses and a white outfit with a large chain necklace, performing on stage with a purple and yellow Baltimore Ravens logo in the background.
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast

Comments
Baltimore Downtown Aerial View With River
4 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Opens Public Housing Waiting Lists Through Aug. 31

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Old license plate
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MVA Sends Thousands of Notices to Maryland Drivers With Out-of-State Tags

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close