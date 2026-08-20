Indiana Power Outages: After More Than A Week Without Power, Gary Residents Turn To Social Media For Help

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Indiana power outages have now stretched on for more than a week, affecting communities including Gary, Hobart, and several other cities across the region. As residents continue to wait for electricity to return, many are left wondering when their power will finally be restored. For now, the situation across Indiana remains complicated, with restoration timelines varying from one community to another. Notably, Mayor Eddie Melton of Gary, Indiana, declared a local disaster emergency as the city continues to deal with the aftermath of the powerful severe weather event that swept through the community on Aug. 11. The storm left thousands of residents without electricity for days and created significant challenges for emergency crews, utility workers, and city officials.

Indiana power outages: When will residents gain back their electricity? For Gary, the wait could be longer.

On Aug. 17, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton released a video update detailing the city’s ongoing response and recovery efforts. He said officials were working to address storm damage, connect residents with available resources, and help neighborhoods begin the long process of recovering from the destruction caused by the Aug. 11 storm.

“I know these have been difficult and uncertain days for many across our city, and I want you to know that you are not facing this alone,” said Mayor Melton. “The City of Gary is here, and we are working every day to respond to the damage, connect residents with the resources they need, and help our community recover.”

NIPSCO, Northern Indiana’s largest natural gas and electric company, reported in an Aug. 18 update that the storm had contributed to 338,000 total outages across Gary between Aug. 11 and Aug. 16. The company said approximately 301,000 customers were initially affected and power had been restored to 75% of those customers, leaving roughly 75,000 still without electricity at that point.

Despite the progress, NIPSCO warned that restoration would not happen simultaneously across all communities. Extensive damage, difficult service areas, and ongoing assessments have led to varying restoration timelines across Northwest Indiana, with some residents expected to wait longer than others.

NIPSCO had previously projected that approximately 90% of customers would have power restored by Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11:59 p.m. However, the company acknowledged that reaching complete restoration would take additional time in areas where damage was more extensive.

According to NIPSCO’s latest update shared Aug. 20, approximately 63,500 customers remained without power across Indiana. The utility reported that 306,500 customers had been restored since the beginning of the storm, while the total number of outages recorded since Aug. 11 had reached approximately 370,000.

The latest restoration estimates placed several Northwest Indiana communities on different timelines. Dyer and East Chicago were expected to have power restored by Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11:59 p.m. Griffith, Hobart, and Merrillville were listed for Friday, Aug. 21, while Hammond, Highland, Schererville, and Whiting were projected for Saturday, Aug. 22.

Lake Station was given a restoration target of Aug. 23, followed by Munster on Aug. 24. Notably, Gary and Portage were listed with an estimated restoration time of Aug. 25, by 11:59 p.m.

Gary residents sound off about the power outages on social media.

For many Gary residents, the extended blackout has become increasingly difficult, with frustration growing over the length of the outage and the uncertainty surrounding when electricity will finally return.

On Aug. 18, one social media user, Aja, described the challenges of trying to protect herself and her family while navigating the prolonged outage. She claimed some people were “robbing” residents for their generators as demand for backup power increased. Asha also shared that she had stocked up on battery-powered lanterns and flashlights to help her family navigate the darkness at night. She said the continuing crisis had also made it too expensive for her to remain in hotels and asked for help via GoFundMe.

In a second post shared Aug. 19, she also noted that city residents were issued a boil water advisory. It appears that advisory was lifted on Aug. 19.

Another social media user and city resident, Adriana Harris, documented what Gary looked like at night during the blackout, capturing video while traveling along a dark roadway with the vehicle’s high beams illuminating the path ahead. The video offered a glimpse into the conditions residents have faced after sunset while large portions of the city remain without electricity.

Harris told ABC News during a recent interview that many residents don’t have generators or day-to-day necessities amid the crisis. She has also launched a GoFundMe in support of her grandmother whose home and property were severely damaged by the Aug. 11 storm.

FEMA, AT&T & more step in to help residents as the Gary and Indiana-wide power outages continue.

As the city works toward recovery, federal agencies and telecommunications companies have also stepped in to assist residents and support local response efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), AT&T and Verizon are among the organizations providing resources as Gary and communities throughout Northwest Indiana continue to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

In a second update issued Tuesday, Congressman Frank Mrvan provided information about the federal response and assistance being made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“At this point, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an emergency declaration for Indiana, making certain federal disaster assistance resources available to the State of Indiana to supplement state and local response efforts,” stated Congressman Mrvan. “As Northwest Indiana navigates the disaster response and recovery process following the severe storms beginning on August 11, I am committed to being a resource and trusted source of information for local governments, elected officials, and residents in our region.”

FEMA has been authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources needed to help address the emergency. Approximately $5 million in funding has been made available statewide, with Category B emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance approved to help deploy federal resources for immediate response operations. Additional information regarding local resources and funding obligations will be updated at www.fema.gov/disaster/3651. Residents can also call 1-800-621-FEMA.

Keeping residents connected has also become a major part of the recovery effort. AT&T is waiving overage charges and providing unlimited talk, text, and data to eligible customers in storm-impacted areas through Sept. 11.

AT&T has also installed device-charging lockers at Red Cross-supported shelters, including the YWCA in Gary. FirstNet has additionally deployed a satellite truck to the NIPSCO facility in Gary to help support utility crews and restoration operations.

Verizon Wireless has also provided Wi-Fi and charging stations at the YWCA, giving residents another option to stay connected amid the Gary and Indiana-wide power outages. Residents will be able to charge essential devices while they wait for power to return.

SEE MORE:

What We Know About Cuba’s Power Grid Collapsing

Winter Storm Delays Flights And Leaves Thousands Without Power

Indiana Power Outages: After More Than A Week Without Power, Gary Residents Turn To Social Media For Help was originally published on newsone.com