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Maryland VSU Student Accused of Hiding Campus Shooting Suspect

VSU Student From Glen Burnie Charged With Helping Suspected Campus Shooter Hide

Published on August 20, 2026
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A Virginia State University student from Maryland has been arrested after police say she helped a suspect wanted in connection with a campus shooting hide from authorities, CBS Baltimore reports.

Ja’niah Johnson, 19, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is charged with accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor, after allegedly hiding 19-year-old Camron Harris inside a closet in her dorm room at Steward Hall.

Harris, of Henrico, Virginia, is accused of opening fire on Virginia State University’s campus early Saturday morning, shooting five people just days before the start of the school year.

Police later took Harris into custody and transported him to the Chesterfield County Jail. Authorities obtained eight warrants charging him with malicious wounding and four warrants for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond, and investigators said additional charges are possible.

Chesterfield County Police obtained a warrant for Johnson on Monday. Investigators contacted her Tuesday, and she returned to Virginia before turning herself in at police headquarters. Johnson appeared before a judge and was released on her own recognizance.

Police said Johnson is a VSU student, while Harris is not enrolled at the university. Authorities have not said how the two know each other.

The shooting happened around 1:28 a.m. outside a campus residence hall. Four men and one woman, ranging in age from 17 to 21, were hospitalized. Four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one victim remained in critical condition.

Only one of the five victims, a 20-year-old man, is a VSU student.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

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