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Baltimore Ranks No. 2 Nationwide for Violence Prevention

Baltimore Ranks No. 2 Nationwide for Violence Prevention Efforts

Published on August 20, 2026
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Dre Johnson

Baltimore Ranks No. 2 Nationwide for Violence Prevention Efforts

Baltimore has once again been recognized as a national leader in violence prevention, ranking second among 100 U.S. cities in the latest Violence Prevention Index.

The Community Justice Action Fund released its 2025 Violence Prevention Index, giving Baltimore a score of 85 and placing the city at No. 2 in the nation for its violence prevention strategy.

The annual index examines the 100 U.S. cities that experienced the highest rates of gun violence in 2021 and 2022. Cities are evaluated on their efforts to prevent violence and support communities most impacted by it.

For the 2025 report, researchers assessed cities across 35 criteria in three key areas:

  • Intervention and Risk Factor Reduction
  • Addressing the Root Causes of Violence
  • Local Offices of Violence Prevention

To determine each city’s score, researchers reviewed municipal codes, city contracts, published budgets and city council records to assess whether local governments provided funding, resources and administrative support for violence prevention initiatives during the 2025 calendar year.

Baltimore Continues to Lead

Baltimore’s No. 2 ranking marks the second consecutive year the city has earned the second-highest score in the country.

The city’s strong performance reflects continued investments in community violence intervention, victim services and wraparound supports designed to reach individuals and communities at the highest risk of experiencing or becoming involved in violence.

The recognition highlights Baltimore’s ongoing efforts to take a comprehensive approach to violence prevention one that goes beyond enforcement and focuses on addressing the underlying factors that contribute to violence while connecting residents with resources and support.

As Baltimore continues its work to create safer communities, the city’s ranking underscores the importance of sustained investment in prevention, community-based programs and services that address the needs of residents most impacted by violence.

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