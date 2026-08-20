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Derrick Henry Lands at No. 15 in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Published on August 20, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been ranked No. 15 on the NFL Top 100 list, falling eight spots from his position a year ago.

The annual rankings are determined by votes from NFL players, and Henry becomes the highest-ranked Ravens player revealed so far. His drop comes after quarterback Lamar Jackson fell 67 spots to No. 69.

Despite the lower ranking, Henry continued to produce at an elite level during his age-31 season. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards for the second consecutive year and reached that mark for the fifth time in his career.

Henry also scored 16 rushing touchdowns for the second straight season. He has now recorded at least 10 rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive years and finished just 27 yards shy of earning the third rushing title of his career.

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon highlighted Henry’s continued durability and production, noting that the veteran running back has remained one of the league’s most dominant offensive players despite his age and workload.

While Henry did not earn a Pro Bowl selection following the season, his fellow NFL players once again recognized his impact. This marks Henry’s eighth consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 and the fifth time he has been ranked among the league’s top 20 players.

With the top 14 players still to be announced, Henry is expected to be the highest-ranked Raven on this year’s list.

Other Ravens making the NFL Top 100 include safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 63, linebacker Roquan Smith at No. 65, quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 69 and wide receiver Zay Flowers at No. 71. Flowers made his debut on the list this year.

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