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Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding to Maryland

Strong Storms Could Bring Power Outages, Flooding to Maryland

Published on August 20, 2026
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A yellow road sign that says "FLASH FLOODING AHEAD" against a stormy, cloudy sky.
Source: R1 / R1

Maryland could see a round of powerful storms Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain, localized flooding and possible power outages.

Forecasters report scattered showers may develop during the morning before a stronger line of thunderstorms moves across the region later in the day. The main window for severe weather is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with storms moving from west to east.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours, which could bring down trees and power lines and lead to flooding in low-lying or poor-drainage areas. Forecasters report some storms could also produce hail, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado.

Not every area will experience severe weather, but the greatest risk is expected across northern, central and northeastern Maryland.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and high temperatures in the lower 80s. However, the dry stretch will be brief as another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive Friday night.

Forecasters report Saturday currently appears to be the wetter of the two weekend days, with periods of showers and storms possible. A few lingering storms could continue into Sunday as a cold front moves through the region.

Temperatures throughout the weekend are expected to reach the low to mid-80s, accompanied by high humidity that could make conditions feel warmer.

Quieter weather is expected to return early next week as high pressure builds across the area.

Monday, which marks the first day of school for many Baltimore-area students, is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds, lower humidity and highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday is forecast to bring similar conditions before unsettled weather returns Wednesday with another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

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