Southern University and A&M College

Those who’ve been lucky enough to see them in action can attest to the fact that nothing quite compares to the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band.

From sublime instrumentation to thematic performances every time they put on a show, Juke has created not only a legacy worth celebrating amongst their HBCU, but also as a proud staple in Black History overall. We can understand why a lifestyle brand like Gap would feature them as an example of true individuality for their new ‘Denim On Your Own’ campaign.

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Boasting the ability to play any song, The Human Jukebox decided to bless Gap with a special rendition of pop star Robyn’s fan-favorite 2010 single, “Dancing on My Own.” The song transforms from electropop to bass-heavy soul in their hands, and as the campaign suggests manages to become a sound all their own. Of course, reinventing the remix is nothing new to the band, as they did at the 2015 Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands when their flip on Adele’s hit single “Hello” went viral.

Under the tutelage of Dr. Kedric Taylor, a former section leader during his time as a student, the collective has maintained a formidable reputation that makes a collaboration alongside Gap seem fitting to say the least.

While it doesn’t appear to be a shoppable collab (yet!), the denim jackets customized with Souther University branding on the back and sleeve are subtle yet stand out against the dark wash. If Gap was smart, they’d make these available ASAP or at the very least create a customizing option. Either way though, it’s a good look for all involved and has potential to lead towards a great brand relationship.

Shop the Gap “Denim On Your Own” campaign right now at retail locations and online, and peep how Southern U’s Human Jukebox Band decks out their denim below:

Gap Taps Southern U’s Human Jukebox Band For ‘Denim On Your Own’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com