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Treach Talks ’90s Hip-Hop, Naughty By Nature and Lasting Legacy

Listen: Treach Says ’90s Hip-Hop Was Built on Individuality: ‘You Had to Be Different’

Published on August 19, 2026
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Naughty By Nature And The Flavor Unit Performs At The Beacon Theater
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Naughty By Nature’s Treach is celebrating the lasting impact of ’90s hip-hop while continuing to bring the era’s biggest records to stages around the world.

During an interview with Magic 95.9’s Ryan the Lion, Treach reflected on what made the decade such an influential period for hip-hop. He said artists were encouraged to develop their own sound, style and identity instead of following what everyone else was doing.

Treach, whose group delivered classics including “O.P.P.” and “Hip Hop Hooray,” said Naughty By Nature never knew exactly how successful its music would become. After the group’s first album gained momentum, however, he became more confident that they had found their lane.

More than three decades later, Treach is still writing, recording and touring. He said seeing younger generations attend shows and know not only the singles but deeper album cuts proves the music continues to connect with fans.

Treach also addressed the possibility of a Naughty By Nature reunion, explaining that unresolved personal and business issues have led him to distance himself from situations he considers unhealthy or unprofessional.

Fans can catch Treach alongside fellow ’90s favorites as part of the Birdland concert festivities at Camden Yards.

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Listen: Treach Says ’90s Hip-Hop Was Built on Individuality: ‘You Had to Be Different’ was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

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