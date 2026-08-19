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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Tyra Banks & Young Thug Make Headlines

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Tyra Banks & Young Thug Make Headlines

Diddy could be pulled back into a lawsuit involving his son, Netflix fires back at Tyra Banks and Young Thug has social media talking.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Diddy’s federal criminal trial could have an impact on a separate civil lawsuit involving his son, Christian “King” Combs.

Attorneys for a woman who accused King Combs of sexual assault have revised their lawsuit in an effort to bring Sean “Diddy” Combs back into the case. Diddy was previously dismissed from the lawsuit after a judge found that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over him in California. The amended complaint reportedly points to evidence and testimony from Diddy’s federal criminal case in an attempt to establish stronger ties to the state.

The allegations stem from an alleged incident aboard a yacht. King Combs has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Netflix is fighting back against Tyra Banks after the supermodel filed a defamation lawsuit over her portrayal in a documentary.

Netflix has reportedly moved to strike and dismiss Banks’ claims, arguing that she participated in a roughly three-and-a-half-hour interview and signed an agreement allowing filmmakers to edit the footage. According to the filing, Banks also acknowledged that she would not have the right to review or approve the finished project before its release.

And Young Thug has people talking after a clip circulated showing the Atlanta rapper speaking with middle school students.

During the conversation, Thug discussed fame, money and the importance of understanding how to navigate different environments. He encouraged the students to “move militant,” explaining that people who become famous have to recognize which rooms and opportunities are right for them.

The clip drew mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether the message was appropriate for young students while others argued that the short viral clip lacked the context of his full conversation.

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Tyra Banks & Young Thug Make Headlines was originally published on kysdc.com

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