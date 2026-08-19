Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas, the trial of the only man ever charged in connection with his killing is officially underway.

Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors allege Davis helped orchestrate the September 1996 drive-by shooting as an act of revenge following a fight involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson. The defense maintains there is not enough reliable evidence to convict Davis.

The closely watched case is expected to revisit statements Davis made publicly over the years, including interviews and his memoir. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Meanwhile, Usher has another reason to spend some time in the DMV. His oldest son, Usher Raymond V, better known as Cinco, is headed to Howard University as a member of the Class of 2030. Cinco graduated from high school earlier this year before preparing to begin his college journey at the historic HBCU.

In heartbreaking news, actress Hayden Panettiere has died at 36. The “Heroes” and “Nashville” star was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday. Authorities said an autopsy found no signs of trauma, and officials have not indicated that foul play is suspected. Her official cause and manner of death remain pending additional testing, including toxicology results.

Panettiere rose to fame as a child actress before becoming widely known for roles in projects including “Remember the Titans,” “Heroes” and “Nashville.”

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tupac Trial Begins, Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 was originally published on kysdc.com