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Bel Air Officer Two Months on Job Involved in Fatal Shooting

Man Killed During Traffic Stop by Bel Air Officer Who Was Hired Two Months Ago

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: Radio ONE / General

A Bel Air police officer shot and killed a 57-year-old man during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Authorities said Officer Birch shot Francisco Aparicio-Munoz around 9 p.m. on Franklin Street after a physical altercation broke out during the traffic stop, CBS Baltimore reports.

Investigators said the officer and Aparicio-Munoz became involved in a fight before Birch discharged his firearm. Aparicio-Munoz was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Birch was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. He was treated and later released.

According to authorities, Birch has been with the Bel Air Police Department for two months and is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. He has three years of law enforcement experience.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, or IID, is investigating the fatal police shooting.

Investigators said Birch was wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the incident. The IID also has private cellphone video that captured the shooting.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said the IID typically releases body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including cellphone footage or private surveillance video, is asked to contact the IID at 410-576-7070 or IID@oag.maryland.gov.

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