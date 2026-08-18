Source: Rich Laru / Rich Laru Before HBCUs became a regular part of the television conversation, A Different World gave Black college students a place to see themselves, their friendships, their struggles and their dreams on screen. With the sequel on the way, check out where the original A Different World cast is today. The Cosby Show spinoff premiered on NBC in 1987 and ran for six seasons. It became a cultural staple that tackled everything from race and class to relationships, politics and identity while keeping us laughing along the way. Nearly four decades later, the Hillman College crew is still very much outside the classroom and making moves. With Netflix’s sequel series premiering September 24, 2026 — exactly 39 years after the original debuted — here’s where some of our favorite Hillman legends landed.

A Different World Original Cast: Where Are They Now? Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable Source: DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Denise may have only spent one season at Hillman, but Lisa Bonet left an unforgettable impression. After leaving the series, Bonet continued acting in films including Enemy of the State and High Fidelity. She also became a mother to Zoë Kravitz with Lenny Kravitz and later welcomed two children with Jason Momoa. Her career has been more selective in recent years, but Denise remains one of the characters who helped make A Different World what it was.



Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert Source: Derek White / Getty Whitley went from the bougie Southern belle we loved to hate to one of television’s most beloved Black characters. Jasmine Guy starred in all six seasons and even directed and wrote episodes of the show. Since then, she has continued acting across television, film and theater, appearing in projects including The Vampire Diaries, Harlem and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. She also won an Emmy in 2023. According to People’s look at the original cast, Guy remains active in the entertainment industry and Atlanta’s theater community.

Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Wayne Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Dwayne Wayne made flip-up sunglasses and math nerds cool before “nerd culture” was having its moment. Kadeem Hardison has continued working steadily, appearing in The Chi, Grown-ish, The Lincoln Lawyer and Euphoria. He also stepped behind the camera as a director, including directing episodes of K.C. Undercover.

Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Jaleesa was the mature friend with plenty of wisdom and a whole lot of personality. Dawnn Lewis went on to star in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Dreamgirls and numerous television projects. She is also an accomplished voice actress and, perhaps surprisingly, helped write and perform the iconic A Different World theme song.

Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Cree Summer brought free-spirited, politically conscious energy to Hillman as Freddie Brooks. After A Different World, she became one of the most prolific voice actors in the industry, lending her voice to Rugrats, The Proud Family, Atlantis, Clifford the Big Red Dog and countless other animated projects. She has also returned to live action, including a recurring role on Abbott Elementary.

Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty Ron Johnson was Dwayne’s hilarious best friend, a musician and an occasional mess. Darryl M. Bell appeared throughout all six seasons and later starred in Homeboys in Outer Space, Are We There Yet? and Insecure. He has remained closely connected to the show’s legacy, including participating in the cast’s HBCU tour.

Charnele Brown as Kimberly Reese Source: Unique Nicole / Getty Kim Reese was the brilliant pre-med student who reminded everyone that being smart and ambitious could be cool. Charnele Brown continued acting in projects including Living Single, Girlfriends, My Wife and Kids and The Reading. She also became a writer, producer and acting educator.

Jada Pinkett Smith as Lena James Source: WWD / Getty Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Jada Pinkett Smith spent time at Hillman as Lena James, a passionate and outspoken student. After the show, she built an enormous career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur, appearing in films including The Nutty Professor, Set It Off, The Matrix franchise and Girls Trip. She also became a musician with the metal band Wicked Wisdom.

Sinbad as Coach Walter Oakes Source: ALAN WEISSMAN / Getty Sinbad brought his signature comedic timing to Hillman as Coach Walter Oakes. He left the show in 1990 to pursue film and his own sitcom, eventually starring in The Sinbad Show and films including Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All the Way and Good Burger. After suffering a stroke in 2020, Sinbad began making his return to entertainment, including appearances in Tyler Perry’s Straw and onstage in 2026.

Glynn Turman as Colonel Bradford Taylor Source: Udo Salters / Getty Glynn Turman joined the show as Colonel Taylor, a professor and military veteran who eventually married Jaleesa. His post-Hillman career has been extensive, with acclaimed performances in The Wire, House of Lies, How to Get Away With Murder, Queen Sugar, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Rustin. He won an Emmy in 2008 for In Treatment.

Marisa Tomei as Maggie Lauten Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty Yes, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei was once a Hillman student. Tomei played Maggie Lauten during the first season before becoming a household name after winning an Academy Award for My Cousin Vinny. She later starred as Aunt May in the Spider-Man franchise and continues to work across film, television and theater.

Debbie Allen: The Woman Who Helped Shape Hillman Source: J. Countess / Getty We cannot talk about A Different World without talking about Debbie Allen. As executive producer, director, and creative force behind the series, Allen helped transform the show after its first season and pushed it toward the HBCU-centered cultural phenomenon audiences remember today. Her influence extended far beyond Hillman, with an extraordinary career spanning dance, television, film and theater.