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Man Arrested in Essex Shooting That Left Two Dead

Published on August 18, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police have identified the man arrested in connection with a double homicide in Essex that left two dead.

Deandre Antwone Neal was arrested and taken to Baltimore County Police Headquarters after turning himself in in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Izick Aminartey and 20-year-old Donielle Mack, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to charging documents, Neal and his father contacted detectives and said they had information about the deadly shooting. The two later met with investigators, where Neal allegedly admitted to killing two people in the area but declined to provide additional details until an attorney was present.

Investigators said eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage also placed Neal at the scene riding an e-bike.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the killings, and investigators have not found evidence indicating Neal knew either victim before the shooting.

RELATED: Two Teens Charged in Connection With Deadly Essex Shooting

Baltimore County Police responded to the area of Banyan Wood Court on Aug. 11 after receiving reports of gunfire and a vehicle crashing into another car before striking a storage trailer.

When officers arrived, they found a black Honda with two people inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aminartey was pronounced dead at the scene. Mack was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead..

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