Keke Palmer Named New Host of “The Voice: Celebrity”

Keke Palmer is adding another major hosting gig to her already impressive resume.

NBC has announced that the Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and television personality will host The Voice: Celebrity, a new spin-off of the long-running singing competition set to premiere in spring 2027. Instead of undiscovered singers, the series will feature celebrities from the worlds of music, television, sports, comedy and social media competing to be crowned the first celebrity champion.

The announcement initially sparked speculation that longtime host Carson Daly was leaving The Voice. Daly quickly addressed the rumors on social media, clarifying that he is not exiting the franchise. He will continue hosting and producing the flagship version, while stepping aside from the celebrity edition. Daly praised Palmer as “the perfect choice” to lead the new format and said he will remain involved behind the scenes as a producer.

Palmer has become one of entertainment’s most sought-after hosts in recent years. In addition to leading NBC’s Password, she hosts her digital interview series and podcast Baby, The is Keke Palmer, where she’s welcomed high-profile guests including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Issa Rae and Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s also earned praise for hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, appearing on Saturday Night Live, and balancing a successful acting career with projects like Nope and One of Them Days.

Joining Palmer on The Voice: Celebrity will be coaches Queen Latifah, Riley Green and newcomer Joe Jonas. NBC hopes the celebrity format will give the franchise a fresh twist while building on the success of the original series, which has aired for 30 seasons since its 2011 debut.