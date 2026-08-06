Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Keke Palmer Named New Host of “The Voice: Celebrity”

Keke Palmer is taking over the mic as host of NBC's newest version of "The Voice," which is slated to debut spring 2027.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Keke Palmer is adding another major hosting gig to her already impressive resume.

NBC has announced that the Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and television personality will host The Voice: Celebrity, a new spin-off of the long-running singing competition set to premiere in spring 2027. Instead of undiscovered singers, the series will feature celebrities from the worlds of music, television, sports, comedy and social media competing to be crowned the first celebrity champion.

The announcement initially sparked speculation that longtime host Carson Daly was leaving The Voice. Daly quickly addressed the rumors on social media, clarifying that he is not exiting the franchise. He will continue hosting and producing the flagship version, while stepping aside from the celebrity edition. Daly praised Palmer as “the perfect choice” to lead the new format and said he will remain involved behind the scenes as a producer.

Palmer has become one of entertainment’s most sought-after hosts in recent years. In addition to leading NBC’s Password, she hosts her digital interview series and podcast Baby, The is Keke Palmer, where she’s welcomed high-profile guests including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Issa Rae and Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s also earned praise for hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, appearing on Saturday Night Live, and balancing a successful acting career with projects like Nope and One of Them Days.

Joining Palmer on The Voice: Celebrity will be coaches Queen Latifah, Riley Green and newcomer Joe Jonas. NBC hopes the celebrity format will give the franchise a fresh twist while building on the success of the original series, which has aired for 30 seasons since its 2011 debut.

Related Tags

92Q Baby, The is Keke Palmer baltimore Carson Daly chey parker Host Issa Rae MTV Video Music Awards nbc One of Them Days Oprah Winfrey quicksilva morning show The Voice: Celebrity Whoopi Goldberg

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Ranked Among Nation’s Top Public HBCUs for Graduate Success

Comments
Lonaconing MD lottery $731.1 million prize
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Someone in Maryland Is Holding a $2.2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close