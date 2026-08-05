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Ms. Rachel Speaks Out on Nolan Wells, Faces Backlash

The children's educator and YouTuber says she's willing to lose followers and brand deals after speaking up about Nolan Wells.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Children’s educator and popular YouTube star Ms. Rachel is standing by her comments about the death of Nolan Wells, despite facing criticism and saying her advocacy could cost her brand partnerships.

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, recently posted abut the 18-year old Mississippi college football player’s death, writing that she believes the investigation “would have been different if Nolan were white and his friends were Black.” She also shared that she has connected personally with Nolan’s mother, Christine Wonsley, offering support as the family continues to seek answers. Wells disappeared during a July 4 boating trip to Horn Island, and his body was found two days later. Authorities have said the investigation remains active and have not announced any criminal charges.

Ms. Rachel’s comments quickly sparked debate online. Supporters praised her for using her platform to amplify the family’s calls for transparency, while critics argues she was injecting race into an investigation that remains ongoing and has not resulted in findings of foul play.

In follow-up posts, Ms. Rachel addressed the backlash directly, saying she has no regrets about speaking out. She wrote that if advocating for children and families means losing followers or potential brand deals, those are “followers and opportunities I don’t want.” The YouTuber added that she has always used her platform to advocate for children’s well-being and would continue doing so regardless of criticism.

Wonsley and her family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, continue to push for a more thorough investigation into Nolan’s death. The family has commissioned an independent autopsy, pursued subpoenas for digital evidence, and met with local prosecutors as the case moves toward eventual grand jury review. Officials have maintained that the investigation remains active and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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92Q baltimore Ben Crump chey parker Christine Wonsley education Horn Island Mississippi Nolan Wells quicksilva morning show Rachel Rachel Accurso teacher YouTube youtuber

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