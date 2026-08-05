MySpace Plans Comeback with a Fresh New Vision

More than two decades after becoming one of the internet’s biggest social media platforms, MySpace is preparing for another comeback.

Current owners Chris and Tim Vanderhook confirmed they are actively planning to relaunch the platform, saying they’re simply waiting for “the right time.” The brothers, who acquired MySpace through their company Specific Media (now Viant Technology) in 2011, made the announcement in the new documentary MySpace, which explores the platform’s rise, fall and lasting cultural impact. The film is not yet available on any public streaming or video-on-demand platforms.

“We still own MySpace … we are stewards of the MySpace brand,” Chris Vanderhook said in the documentary. “We are going to relaunch MySpace. We’re just waiting for the right time. And if that one doesn’t work, we’ll do it again.”

While the owners have not yet revealed exactly what the new MySpace will look like or when it will launch, they say users can expect an experience that’s different from today’s algorithm-driven social media platforms. The goal is to revive the sense of creativity, music discovery and personal expression that made MySpace a favorite during the early 2000s, rather than focusing on endless scrolling and engagement metrics. Co-founder Chris DeWolfe has also argued there’s room for a platform that isn’t built around addictive algorithms.

Launched in 2003, MySpace became the world’s largest social networking site before being overtaken by Facebook in 2008. At its peak, the platform was known for customizable profiles, embedded music players, blogs posts and the iconic “Top 8” friends list. Although previous revival attempts fell short, the Vanderhooks say they’re committed to trying again until they get it right.

Whether MySpace can recapture its former magic remains to be seen, but for millions of millennials, the possibility of its return is already stirring up a wave of nostalgia.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.