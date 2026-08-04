Oprah to Close South Africa Girls’ Academy in 2027

Oprah is closing a major chapter in her philanthropic legacy.

The media mogul announced that the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) in South Africa will close at the end of the 2027 academic year, with the campus transitioning to the Gauteng Department of Education as originally planned when the school was founded. Winfrey said she will shift her focus to an expanded scholarship program that she believes will reach even more academically gifted girls across South Africa.

Winfrey opened the boarding school in 2007 after discussions with Nelson Mandela about the importance of educating young women. She invested approximately $40 million to build the campus near Johannesburg, creating a world-class learning environment for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds who demonstrated academic excellence and leadership potential. Since opening, the academy has graduated more than 1,000 students, with the overwhelming majority going on to attend universities around the world.

The school’s early years, however, were overshadowed by controversy. Just months after opening, a dormitory matron was accused of physically and sexually abusing several students, prompting Winfrey to personally travel to South Africa to meet with families and launch an independent investigation. The employee was later acquitted of the criminal charges after a judge ruled that the state’s evidence was insufficient, but the incident drew international attention and tested the academy during its first year.

Despite the setback, Winfrey said the school’s impact has exceeded her expectations. In a statement announcing the transition, she reflected on nearly two decades of watching students grow into leaders around the world. “What these young women have accomplished has far exceeded my dreams for the school,” Winfrey said. “I know that this next chapter, one that reaches even more girls while honoring the academy’s legacy, will continue to change lives for generations to come.” She added that while the school itself is entering a new phase, “the mission remains the same: to educate girls who will go on to transform their families, their communities, and the world.”

Current students will be able to complete their education without interruption before the transition is finalized.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.