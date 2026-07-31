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Obama Revives Summer Playlist Tradition for 2026

Former President Barack Obama is back with another eclectic summer playlist featuring today's stars and timeless classics.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Former President Barack Obama has revived one of his most anticipated annual traditions by sharing his 2026 Summer Playlist, offering music fans another eclectic mix of new releases and timeless favorites.

Obama posted the playlist on social media and streaming platforms, describing it as a collection of songs for “long drives, late afternoons, and evenings that stretch a little longer than planned.” The list spans multiple genres and generations, featuring artists including Beyoncé, Tyla, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Ella Langley, Don Toliver, Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX, Yung Miami, and MexikoDro, among others.

The former president’s playlists have become a cultural event since he first began sharing his personal music picks while in the White House. Over the years, his summer selections have included everyone from Prince, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Tems, SZA, Bad Bunny and Shaboozey to rock legends like The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

Obama skipped his traditional summer playlist in 2025, explaining that he wanted to focus on end-of-year music recommendations instead. His return this year was welcomed by fans, many of whom view the playlists as a unique blend of emerging artists, chart-topping hits, and classic records that often introduce listeners to music outside their usual rotation.

Whether highlighting established superstars or rising talent, Obama’s playlists have consistently influenced streaming conversations and exposed millions of listeners to a diverse range of music. Nearly a decade after launching the tradition, his annual summer soundtrack remains one of the most closely watched celebrity playlists each year.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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