Nolan Wells Family Seeks Phone Data in Death Probe

The family of Nolan Wells is taking another major legal step in its search for answers, issuing subpoenas to several of the nation’s largest tech companies in hopes of uncovering new evidence related to the 18-year-old’s death.

According to court filings, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, is seeking records from Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Snapchat, TikTok, WhatsApp, and the location-sharing app Life360. The subpoenas request GPS location data, timestamps, account activity, messages, IP addresses, and any deleted content that may have existed on Wells’ accounts around the time of his disappearance. The family is also attempting to determine whether anything was removed from Wells’ phone after his death.

The phone has become a central focus of the investigation after Wonsley said it was returned to the family with little to no photos or videos from the July 4 boating trip to Horn Island, despite Wells attending with a large gathering with friends. His friend Warren Hudson has publicly denied that he or anyone in the group accessed or deleted anything from the device, saying they did not know Wells’ passcode and had no reason to tamper with the phone.

In a separate development, Dr. Benjamin Hudson, Warren Hudson’s father, announced he is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Wells’ death. Hudson said his family also wants answers and has been fully cooperative with investigators while enduring thousands of threats since the case gained national attention. The reward joins similar offers from Tyler Perry, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Terrell Owens.

Authorities have not made any arrests, and no one has been named a suspect. While investigators initially said they found no signs of foul play, Wells’ family continues to dispute that conclusion. They are pursuing an independent investigation led by attorney Ben Crump and Mississippi attorney Gary Bufkin, maintaining that key questions about Wells’ final hours remain unanswered.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.