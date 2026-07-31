Prince’s Purple Rain Musical Set for Broadway in 2027

Prince’s legendary Purple Rain is officially making its way to Broadway.

Producers announced this week that the long-awaited stage adaptation of the iconic 1984 film and album will premiere at New York City’s Majestic Theatre in spring 2027. Preview performances are scheduled to begin on March 12, 2027, with opening night set for April 12, 2027.

The musical follows The Kid, the aspiring Minneapolis musician made famous by Prince in the original film. Like the movie, the stage production explores his complicated home life, his rivalry with another band, and his evolving romance, all while featuring more than 20 of Prince’s biggest hits, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Take Me With U.”

The Broadway version has undergone several creative changes since its 2025 pre-Broadway run in Minneapolis. Tony Award nominee Salem Ali has taken over as director, while playwright Peter Duchan penned a new book for the musical. Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams, known for her work on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, will serve as choreographer, with Tony winner Jason Michael Webb handling musical supervision and orchestrations. Longtime Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are also serving as music advisers to help preserve the artist’s vision.

Released in 1984, Purple Rain transformed Prince into a global superstar. The album spent 24 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, sold more than 13 million copies in the United States, earned Prince two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, and remains one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time. The film was later added to the National Film Registry for its cultural significance.

Casting for the Broadway production has not yet been announced, but tickets are expected to go on sale this September. Fans are already eager to see how one of music’s most beloved stories will be reimagined for a new generation of theatergoers.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.