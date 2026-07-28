Listen: Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson Outlines Priorities for District

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Baltimore City Public Schools’ new superintendent and CEO, Dr. Jermaine Dawson, says improving attendance, strengthening neighborhood schools and preparing students for life after graduation will be among his top priorities.

Dawson discussed his vision during an interview on 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show, just days after officially beginning the role on July 1.

A native of Atlanta and a graduate of public schools, Dawson said his personal experiences with homelessness and childhood trauma shaped his commitment to education. He previously held leadership positions in Birmingham and Philadelphia, where he helped improve student performance and district operations.

Since arriving in Baltimore, Dawson said he has visited 15 schools and attended three graduation ceremonies.

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His goals include expanding support for students with diverse learning needs, creating strong schools in every part of Baltimore and ensuring students feel safe, supported and connected in the classroom.

Dawson also plans to focus heavily on math, literacy, attendance and graduation rates. However, he said graduating students must also have a clear path forward.

He introduced what he calls the “four E’s”: enrollment, enlistment, employment and entrepreneurship. Dawson wants graduates prepared to attend college or trade school, join the military, enter high-demand careers or start their own businesses.

Dawson also called on parents, businesses, faith leaders, colleges and other community organizations to help address chronic absenteeism and encourage students to attend school daily.

As part of that effort, Dawson is launching a 100-day listening and learning tour to hear directly from families and community members about what Baltimore students need to thrive.