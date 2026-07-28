Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Jay-Z Expands Anniversary Shows to L.A. and Europe

The Hip Hop icon is adding more stadium dates as fans wonder whether a new tour or album could be on the way.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Jay-Z isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Fresh off his sold-out three-night Yankee Stadium residency in New York, the rap legend has announced additional JAŸ-Z 30 stadium shows in Inglewood, California, and London due to overwhelming demand. Jay-Z will now perform September 4 and 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, September 10 at Stade de France in Paris, and October 23 and 24 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood. The newly added London and Los Angeles dates were announced after tickets for the original shows sold quickly.

The anniversary concerts celebrate two of the rapper’s most influential albums, Reasonable Doubt, which turned 30 this year, and The Blueprint, which marks its 25th anniversary. Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium run featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Memphis Bleek, and several other longtime collaborators, turning the concerts into one of the summer’s biggest live music events.

The expanded schedule has also reignited speculation that Jay-Z could be preparing for a full-fledged tour or even a new album. Fans have pointed to his recent return to the stage at Roots Picnic, the anniversary concerts, and a string of special releases tied to Reasonable Doubt as signs that more music may be on the horizon. However, neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has announced a new album or broader tour beyond the confirmed stadium dates.

Outside of music, Jay_Z continues to oversee an expansive business empire through Roc Nation, while also remaining involved in ventures spanning sports, entertainment, philanthropy and luxury brands. His influence extends well beyond Hip Hop, but this latest run of concerts is proving that fans are just as eager as ever to see Hov on stage.

For now, the only thing confirmed is that Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary celebration is getting even bigger, with more stadiums, more cities and plenty of anticipation for what could come next.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore Beyoncé chey parker Hov Inglewood, California Jermaine Dupri London Los Angeles Paris quicksilva morning show SoFI Stadium Stade de France The Blueprint Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Yankee Stadium

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Business hours closed sign copy space background image, bokeh soft focus backdrop of sign letters, economy industry concept
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Comments
Politics  |  Zack Linly

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Heard From 2 Sources That Sen. Mitch McConnell Has 'Passed'

Comments
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
20 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments
Townhomes in Baltimore
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Live Baltimore Expands ‘Buy Back the Block’ Homeownership Program

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close