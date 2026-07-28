Jay-Z Expands Anniversary Shows to L.A. and Europe

Jay-Z isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Fresh off his sold-out three-night Yankee Stadium residency in New York, the rap legend has announced additional JAŸ-Z 30 stadium shows in Inglewood, California, and London due to overwhelming demand. Jay-Z will now perform September 4 and 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, September 10 at Stade de France in Paris, and October 23 and 24 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood. The newly added London and Los Angeles dates were announced after tickets for the original shows sold quickly.

The anniversary concerts celebrate two of the rapper’s most influential albums, Reasonable Doubt, which turned 30 this year, and The Blueprint, which marks its 25th anniversary. Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium run featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Memphis Bleek, and several other longtime collaborators, turning the concerts into one of the summer’s biggest live music events.

The expanded schedule has also reignited speculation that Jay-Z could be preparing for a full-fledged tour or even a new album. Fans have pointed to his recent return to the stage at Roots Picnic, the anniversary concerts, and a string of special releases tied to Reasonable Doubt as signs that more music may be on the horizon. However, neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has announced a new album or broader tour beyond the confirmed stadium dates.

Outside of music, Jay_Z continues to oversee an expansive business empire through Roc Nation, while also remaining involved in ventures spanning sports, entertainment, philanthropy and luxury brands. His influence extends well beyond Hip Hop, but this latest run of concerts is proving that fans are just as eager as ever to see Hov on stage.

For now, the only thing confirmed is that Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary celebration is getting even bigger, with more stadiums, more cities and plenty of anticipation for what could come next.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.