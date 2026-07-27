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Taste? Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 "Lettuce" Louboutin Loafer

Taste? Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 "Lettuce" Louboutin Loafer

Jaden Smith's role as Men's Creative Director at Christian Louboutin has resulted in a $1,890 shoe with a luxe touch of lettuce. Literally.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Two people in casual clothing, one wearing a red jacket and baseball cap, the other in a beige jacket, standing together at an event. Two black and white patterned shoes with green accents.
River Callaway / Getty / ©Christian Louboutin

The sweet life of Jaden Smith reads like a thing of fantasy: a child from Black Hollywood royalty, an eco-friendly advocate for the clean water movement, an award-winning actor in his own right and surprisingly enough a well-to-do designer on behalf of shoe master Christian Louboutin.

Smith steps in this season as the brand’s Men’s Creative Director, which has resulted in a very avant-garde collection for Spring/Summer 2027 that features quite an eclectic style range.

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Standing out amongst the latest drops from the set is the eye-grabbing “Einsnail On The Feet” Dandydeco Loafer. The classic black silhouette is given the premium treatment with patent calf leather and grosgrain banner detail, meant to recall the vintage look of peak lapels on a smoking jacket. Of course, what really stands out on these are the leaves of lettuce that appear to bloom out of the midsole, complimented further by a blinged-out snail motif that adds the last touch of luxe. The signature red bottom outsole gives the “salad shoe” its tomato topping, and we can’t help but consider it was intentional given the creative minds at the helm of its design.

It may take some squinting to get fully behind the art story they’re trying to get off with these, but while admittedly niche these are actually tame compared to some of the other offerings in the set.

For the fashionably daring among us, Jaden Smith’s ‘lettuce loafers’ are available now at select retailers and online for a pretty penny at $1,890 USD. Get a better look at the shoe below, and also see what some had to say about Smith’s taste in high-end footwear:

Black patent leather loafer with green leaf and rhinestone embellishment
Christian Louboutin
Black patent leather loafer with green leaf accent
Christian Louboutin
Black patent leather dress shoes with green leaves on a white background.
Christian Louboutin
Red leather shoes with green leaf accents
Christian Louboutin
Black patent leather dress shoes with a green leaf accent and gold-colored ornament.
Christian Louboutin

Taste? Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 "Lettuce" Louboutin Loafer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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