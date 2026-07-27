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D4vd's Account Hacked, Fake "I Did It" Song Posted

D4vd's Apple Music Account Hacked, Fake "I DID IT" Song Posted

D4vd, who is currently imprisoned as he awaits a trial date, had his Apple Music account hacked with a fake song posted.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder

D4vd, who is currently awaiting a trial date in the murder of a teen girl he was reportedly involved with, is back in the headlines. According to a new report, D4vd’s Apple Music account was hacked, with a fake song titled “I DID IT” released to the public.

TMZ reports that D4vd, real name David Burke, had his Apple Music account reportedly hacked, with the perpetrators uploading the track “I DID IT,” complete with a single cover photo of Burke’s Tesla at the Los Angeles tow yard where the young victim’s body was discovered dismembered in the trunk of the vehicle.

Burke is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, with no access to studio equipment or the ability to upload music. As the report states, the vocalist who sounds like Burke is heard singing and professing his love for the victim, who was 14 at the time her body was found.

Preliminary hearings have been underway with prosecutors stacking their evidence against D4vd, pinning him to the murder and dismemberment of the young girl. Texts between the singer and the victim were introduced as evidence, which revealed that the victim was allegedly pregnant and underwent an abortion, among other jarring details.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Photo: Getty

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D4vd's Apple Music Account Hacked, Fake "I DID IT" Song Posted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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