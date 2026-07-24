Embiid and LeBron form a dominant inside-out duo, maximizing each other's strengths.

Maxey's speed and scoring ability complement LeBron's playmaking, creating easy opportunities.

Jaylen Brown's two-way impact allows LeBron to focus on being a force multiplier, not a one-man ecosystem.

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

REPORT: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James to Philadelphia is no longer just sports-talk fantasy, it’s real! The King has chosen to house his crown in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

According to ESPN, James signed with the 76ers for 2 Years/ $8 Million. One widely circulated report, cited by Yahoo Sports from Shams Charania’s remarks, stated that LeBron was taking the Sixers’ pitch “really seriously” after Brown’s arrival.

Bob Myers, now working in a leadership role under Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, made perhaps the strongest public case yet for Philadelphia as LeBron’s ideal basketball fit.

“If you’re talking about the Sixers, if he was here, I would say, ‘I honestly believe this is your best chance to win,’” Myers said.

That is not casual praise. That is a direct championship argument.

Myers doubled down by framing Philadelphia not as a sentimental choice or a legacy stop, but as the cleanest path to winning now.

“What I would just say is, if it’s about winning, let’s talk about this team. Because you can win here, in Philadelphia.”1

Why the fit makes sense

LeBron signing with the Sixers, he is now solidif himself as a cornerstone of a Championship caliber team, walking into a lineup built around size, shot creation, downhill pressure, and defensive versatility.

Joel Embiid

This is the most obvious partnership and perhaps the most dangerous. Embiid remains one of the league’s most dominant interior scorers and a massive defensive anchor. Pairing him with LeBron would give Philadelphia an elite inside-out structure. LeBron could reduce the burden on Embiid as a late-clock creator, while Embiid would give LeBron the kind of dominant half-court finisher and pick-and-pop threat he has always maximized with smart bigs.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey may be the cleanest basketball fit next to LeBron on the roster. His speed would punish defenses in transition, and his ability to score on or off the ball would let LeBron toggle between primary initiator and off-ball organizer. In practical terms, Maxey’s burst would force defenses into rotation, while LeBron’s playmaking would generate easier looks for Maxey than almost any teammate he has ever had.

V.J. Edgecombe

For a young wing, there may be no better developmental environment than playing next to LeBron on a team trying to win immediately. Edgecombe’s athleticism, energy, and scoring punch would allow him to thrive in a simplified role early — run the floor, defend, cut hard, attack closeouts.

Jaylen Brown

This is the swing piece. Brown’s arrival changed the tone of the Sixers’ pitch. He gives Philadelphia a physical, proven two-way wing who can defend stars, score in isolation, and absorb difficult assignments in a playoff series. That matters enormously. LeBron is joining a team without having to carry every possession, every matchup, and every late-game decision.

Myers made the complementary-fit argument directly:

“It’s like, ‘Boom.’ It’s right there. And the skill sets complement. It’s very complementary. Because LeBron’s been a high-usage guy, but he doesn’t have to be. He can be, but he doesn’t have to be.”

For a player entering his 24th season, that may be the key. The best version of LeBron at this stage is not a one-man ecosystem. It is a force multiplier on a roster that already makes sense.

DO WE TRUST IN THE PROCESS?

REPORT: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers was originally published on rnbphilly.com