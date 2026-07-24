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Ravens Waive Heisman Finalist Diego Pavia Before Training Camp

Published on July 24, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Diego Pavia is searching for a new NFL opportunity after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens just before the start of training camp, CBS Sports reports.

The Ravens released the rookie quarterback Thursday to create a roster spot for veteran center Ethan Pocic, whose signing was officially announced by the team.

Pavia joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent following an impressive final college season at Vanderbilt. During spring practices, he competed for the No. 3 quarterback position behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and veteran backup Tyler Huntley.

With Pavia’s departure, veteran Skylar Thompson and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano are expected to continue battling for the remaining spot in Baltimore’s quarterback room.

Pavia helped lead Vanderbilt to a historic 10-3 record in 2025, marking the first double-digit-win season in program history. His breakout campaign earned him recognition as a Heisman Trophy finalist, first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He also received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which honors the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback.

Despite his college success, Pavia entered the NFL draft process with questions surrounding his size and whether his playing style would translate to the professional level.

He also faced criticism after the Heisman Trophy ceremony when he posted an expletive-filled message directed at voters on social media. Pavia later deleted the post and apologized for his reaction.

Pavia will now become available to other NFL teams as rosters take shape during training camp. The Ravens, meanwhile, move forward with Jackson and Huntley leading a crowded quarterback depth chart.

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