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Cardi B Keeps It Real In Hilarious New Zevia Commercial

Cardi B Keeps It Real In Hilarious New Zevia “Real Talk Interpreter” Commercial

Cardi B is bringing her unfiltered personality to Zevia’s latest campaign, and it’s as hilarious as you’d expect.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Cardi B is bringing her unfiltered personality to Zevia’s latest campaign, and it’s as hilarious as you’d expect.

The Bronx rapper stars as the “Real Talk Interpreter,” translating what people are actually thinking during everyday conversations. The concept perfectly aligns with Zevia’s zero sugar approach, cutting out the sweetness and keeping it real.

In one commercial, two women exchange what. “Annie, your’e looking…comfortable,” Cardi quickly translates the backhanded compliment.

“She said your shirt ugly.”

The shade doesn’t stop there. After being offered a plate of food, the other woman politely responds, “I couldn’t, I had a really big breakfast.”

Cardi immediately cuts through the small talk.

“What she really meant to say was, ‘Your kitchen is dirty.”

The banter between the two women, paired with Cardi’s perfectly timed interruptions, makes for a funny moment that feels tailor-made for the Bodak Yellow rapper’s personality.

The second commercial follows the same formula, with Cardi translating what’s really being said between the two people during an otherwise ordinary conversation. 

Speaking on partnering with the zero sugar brand, Cardi said the collaboration was a natural fit. 

“Let me tell you something, I’m always going to say exactly what’s on my mind, and that’s why Zevia and I are perfect for one another,” Cardi said in a release. “Zevia keeps it real with the ingredients, and I’ve never been one to bite my tongue. With ‘Real Talk Interpreter,’ we’re bringing that same energy to everyday moments and saying what everyone is really thinking.”

If there’s one person fir for the role, Bardi was the obvious choice.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Keeps It Real In Hilarious New Zevia “Real Talk Interpreter” Commercial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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