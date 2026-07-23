Lifeguard's Lunch Break Leads To 6-Year-Old Nearly Drowning

Elkhophoto

Accidents can happen at the drop of a dime, especially when it comes to dealing with young children. However, no parent should have to worry about sending their child away for the day to possibly never return home alive.

Sadly, that was almost a reality for the family of a six-year-old who almost drowned at a Nike-sponsored soccer camp in Washington, D.C. while the lifeguard on-duty was off taking a lunch break.

RELATED: Outrage Erupts Over Youth ‘Fight Club’ At Illinois Summer Camp

Prayers are currently underway for a full and fast recovery of Adonis Jackson, who according to NBC 4 Washington was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool at the University of the District of Columbia where the Nike Summer Soccer Camp was being held. Reportedly, as many as 30 kids were allowed to swim in the pool unsupervised as the day’s activities came to an end. The frightening situation escalated as the initial counselor who jumped in to help couldn’t lift him out the water, resulting in the head coach intervening and immediately performing CPR once Adonis was finally pulled out the water.

More details in this nightmare of a situation below, via NBC 4 Washington:

“Adonis was unresponsive but breathing when officers arrived, and breathing on [his] own when taken to Children’s National Hospital, where the child’s mother was waiting, according to a police incident report.

‘Adonis had been underwater, by all reports, for more than two minutes, and unfortunately, when they arrived, there was the belief that he wasn’t going to make it,’ said the family’s attorney, Dominique Calhoun. ‘I’m happy to say that Adonis is currently in stable condition. However, his road to recovery is long at this point.’

Adonis has been intubated and sedated and is being monitored around the clock.

‘There are so many things that happen when your brain is deprived of oxygen that could cause a number of complications,’ Calhoun said.”

Many questions are swirling in regards to how something like this could happen. Why were so many students swimming at any point of time with zero supervision? What’s the official lifeguard policy for stepping away from your post, and was it properly executed?

Although the pool has been closed as an investigation into the accident ensues, the popular soccer camp overall, which regularly sells out, will continue operations throughout the end of summer. Let’s hope these questions get answers for the sake of Adonis, his family and future children who might find themselves in similar circumstances.

Lifeguard's Lunch Break Leads To 6-Year-Old Nearly Drowning was originally published on blackamericaweb.com