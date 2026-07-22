Inside The 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale With adidas [RECAP]

Joey Francois / REACH Media

The games are done and the trophy has been won, yet memories will last forever from the month-long euphoria that took over soccer fans throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For those who couldn’t make it to stadiums located in the two host cities in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 across the USA, watch parties proved to be the go-to alternative. While there were plenty happening simultaneously across the globe, adidas made sure to be the hot spot destination given its pivotal role in providing the official Trionda match ball for the entire series.

For the epic Spain vs. Argentina World Cup finale this past Sunday (July 19), it was only right to kick it with The Three Stripes at its Home Of Soccer NYC hub right under the Brooklyn Bridge to watch it all come to a grand finish.

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The current saga of rainstorms happening across the globe didn’t shy away from the East Coast in the least bit, actually forcing adidas to push their original plans for a finale from Saturday to Sunday. Still, fans from both sides of the field and even those representing other clubs came together in droves to see who in the end would be holding up the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy. Spain would prove to be the victor in a tense matchup that even went into overtime without a score from either side. That all changed when Ferran Torres made what many in the media are calling “the goal of his life.”

The star player himself worded it in Spanish like a true champ, opting to call it “the goal of an entire nation.”

As day turned into night, adidas didn’t let the festivities end without providing a few smash performances to close out the evening with. Following impressive sets throughout the day via a partnership with NYC’s popular Lot Radio Live, Seattle’s own DJ Basskids came through with a master mix of his own before Detroit emcee Veeze took the stage for an energetic performance. It all concluded with GRAMMY-winning rapper Baby Keem proving exactly why he’s been the one to watch for ever since his early days of going by Hykeem Carter. It was a night where he yet again made Kendrick Lamar a proud cousin and label mate.

We can’t wait to do it all again — well, in four years, that is! In the meantime, take a look below at how it all went down at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale watch party and performance hosted by adidas in Brooklyn: