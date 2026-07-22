DMV LOCAL RECAP: New TSA Scanners Could Cost Travelers More

If you’re planning a trip soon, you may want to pay extra attention to your carry-on bag before heading to the airport.The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding the use of advanced 3D computed tomography (CT) scanners at airport security checkpoints across the country. Unlike traditional X-ray machines, the new technology creates detailed three-dimensional images of carry-on luggage, allowing TSA officers to rotate and inspect items from multiple angles without opening the bag.

The scanners provide a much clearer view of what’s inside each piece of luggage, making it easier for officers to identify objects that may be stacked, concealed, or difficult to distinguish using older screening equipment.

As the new scanners continue rolling out at airports nationwide, travelers are being encouraged to double-check the size of their carry-on bags before arriving at the airport. Reports suggest the new screening process may make it easier to identify oversized luggage before passengers reach the gate. If a bag exceeds an airline’s carry-on size limits, travelers could be required to check it—and may have to pay additional baggage fees depending on the airline’s policies.

The upgraded equipment has already been installed at hundreds of airport checkpoints across the United States, although not every security lane has received the new technology yet. Travelers should expect to see more of these scanners as the nationwide rollout continues.

While the technology is intended to improve airport security and streamline the screening process, some travelers are concerned about the possibility of unexpected costs if their carry-on luggage doesn’t meet airline requirements.

Before your next flight, it’s worth reviewing your airline’s carry-on size guidelines and measuring your bag in advance. A quick check at home could help you avoid delays at the security checkpoint—and potentially save you from paying extra fees at the airport.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New TSA Scanners Could Cost Travelers More was originally published on kysdc.com