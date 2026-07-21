Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B's New Romance, Verzuz Returns

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B's New Romance, Verzuz Returns

Cardi B's rumored romance sparks online drama, YG and The Game confirm a Verzuz battle, and Tyler Perry matches a $50,000 reward in the Nolan Wells case.

Published on July 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Cardi B is once again at the center of social media buzz after being spotted having dinner with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye. While the pair has not confirmed they’re in a relationship, fans have been analyzing videos and photos from their outing, fueling dating speculation.

The conversation intensified after the mother of Okoye’s child shared a series of allegations on Instagram. She accused the soccer player of physical abuse, infidelity, failing to care for their son, and hiding his sexuality. Okoye has not publicly responded to the claims, and Cardi B has not addressed the allegations directly.

In other music news, fans can prepare for another Verzuz showdown. YG and The Game have officially confirmed they’ll face off this week, promising a night filled with West Coast hip-hop hits and fan favorites. The matchup has generated excitement, especially given past rumors of tension between the two rappers.

Meanwhile, Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry are stepping up to help the family of Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old student-athlete who was found dead after going missing. During Wells’ funeral service, Sharpton announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tyler Perry immediately matched the amount, bringing the total reward to $100,000 as investigators continue searching for answers.

SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B's New Romance, Verzuz Returns was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 5.
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Overdue text red stamp on a invoice on twenty dollar bills for unpaid bills
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Comments
Crime  |  Monique Judge

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close