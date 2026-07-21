Cardi B is once again at the center of social media buzz after being spotted having dinner with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye. While the pair has not confirmed they’re in a relationship, fans have been analyzing videos and photos from their outing, fueling dating speculation.

The conversation intensified after the mother of Okoye’s child shared a series of allegations on Instagram. She accused the soccer player of physical abuse, infidelity, failing to care for their son, and hiding his sexuality. Okoye has not publicly responded to the claims, and Cardi B has not addressed the allegations directly.

In other music news, fans can prepare for another Verzuz showdown. YG and The Game have officially confirmed they’ll face off this week, promising a night filled with West Coast hip-hop hits and fan favorites. The matchup has generated excitement, especially given past rumors of tension between the two rappers.

Meanwhile, Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry are stepping up to help the family of Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old student-athlete who was found dead after going missing. During Wells’ funeral service, Sharpton announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tyler Perry immediately matched the amount, bringing the total reward to $100,000 as investigators continue searching for answers.

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B's New Romance, Verzuz Returns was originally published on kysdc.com