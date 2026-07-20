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South Baltimore Shooting Leaves Six Injured

Published on July 20, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Six young men were injured after at least two gunmen opened fire on a group gathered in South Baltimore on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said two victims were initially found at the scene.

A third victim was later discovered running toward a nearby firehouse for help. Three additional victims arrived at a local hospital on their own.

The victims range in age from 17 to 21. One of the young men suffered serious injuries and required surgery, according to Worley. All six victims are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victims were standing outside near Harmon Avenue when a vehicle approached the area. Two people reportedly got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the group before getting back inside and fleeing.

“All we know is they pulled up to the corner, got out, and just opened fire randomly at the victims,” Worley said.

Police temporarily closed several streets in the surrounding area as officers collected evidence and searched for additional information.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspected shooters or the vehicle involved. Investigators are also working to determine whether the victims were specifically targeted or if the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Callers may remain anonymous.

According to city crime data, Baltimore has recorded 175 nonfatal shootings so far this year, matching the number reported at the same point last year.

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