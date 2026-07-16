Things To Do In Baltimore This Weekend
Baltimore is packed with concerts, festivals, comedy shows and family-friendly activities this weekend. Whether you’re looking to enjoy live music along the waterfront, explore a local market or laugh the night away, there are plenty of events happening across the area from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.
Friday, July 17
Morgan Wallen: Still the Problem Tour — M&T Bank Stadium
Summer Sounds with the Rodney Kelley Jazz Experience — Belvedere Square
Spur of the Moment — Keystone Korner Baltimore
Wayne Hancock — Manor Mill, 8–10 p.m.
University of Baltimore MFA Graduate Reading — The Ivy Bookshop
A Dose of Deception with Dr. Brian Nguyen — Lord Baltimore Hotel
Night Swim featuring COSTA — Raw & Refined
G.O.A.T. Campaign Panel and Community Cookout — Safe Streets McElderry Park
Chaos Hour: Improv Comedy — Highwire Improv
Clown Rave — Le Mondo, 7:30 p.m.
Friday Fun and Games: Improv — Highwire Improv
Morgan Wallen X GDFH Tailgate — Gameday Firehouse
Storytime Comedy: Improv — Highwire Improv
Karaoke with Elyscia Jefferson — Hard Rock Cafe
Saturday, July 18
Charm City Night Market: Hot Ass Summer — Fells Point
Sugar Tank: Stand-Up and Improv Comedy — Highwire Improv
Musical Magic: Improv — Highwire Improv
Live Jazz and Wine Tasting with Charles Wilson & Friends — 402 N. Howard St.
Intro to Leatherworking: Belt-Making Class — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–noon
Causing a Scene: Improv — Highwire Improv
Beginner Woodworking: Planter — Manor Mill, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Battle of the Beltways Drag King Showdown — Le Mondo, 7 p.m.
TCC Community Day — The Connect Church of Baltimore
Jenny Cavallero Presents “Seated” — Fells Point Corner Theatre
Freaky Friday: Drag Meets Stand-Up — Fells Point Corner Theatre
Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour — The Lyric, 7 p.m.
Baltimore Tassel: A Miniature Fringe Comedy Festival — Fells Point Corner Theatre
Harbor Laughs Comedy Night — SOS Pickleball
Advanced Bookbinding: Secret Belgian Binding — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings — Maryland Center for History and Culture
Black Authors’ Expo — Nottingham
Bubble Days — Maryland Science Center, noon–4 p.m.
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony — Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
“Maryland’s America” Exhibit Opening — Star-Spangled Banner Flag House
Tame Impala: Deadbeat Tour — CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, July 19
Ms. Lauryn Hill — 7 p.m.
Grammy Award-Winning Vocalist Patti Austin — Keystone Korner Baltimore
Makers Market — Jewish Museum of Maryland
Beginner Fluid Art — Manor Mill, 4–6 p.m.
Beginner Welding: Bird — Manor Mill, 9 a.m.–noon
Beginner Welding: Dragonfly — Manor Mill, 9 a.m.–noon
Breath and Sound Journey — Manor Mill, 6:45–8 p.m.
Cacao Ceremony: Sensory Self-Care Journey — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–noon
Community Swap: Vegan Soup, Salad and Spiritual Tools — Manor Mill, 12:30–2 p.m.
Sankofa: The Nervous System Reset You Didn’t Know You Needed — Ruscombe Mansion Community Health Center