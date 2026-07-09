Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Fish Kill Hits Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Published on July 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Dead Silver carp
Maximillian-cabinet

Thousands of fish are floating dead in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after what’s being called a major fish kill.

The Maryland Department of the Environment says crews found about 1,000 dead menhaden, more than 120 blue crabs, and a small number of other fish. The affected area stretches from Canton Waterfront Park to South Ann Street and near the Domino Sugar plant.

Officials say the fish kill was likely caused by low oxygen levels in the water during a localized “Pistachio Tide” event. A bloom of sulfur bacteria created a green film on the water and a strong sulfur smell, using up the oxygen that fish and crabs need to survive.

Menhaden are an important part of the Chesapeake Bay because they’re a key food source for birds and larger fish.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened. Baltimore’s Inner Harbor saw at least three fish kills last year.

More from 92 Q

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comments
Sample Virginia Licence Plate Containing The Logo Of The Sons Of Confederate Veterans
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Warns Drivers to Register Out-of-State Vehicles Before Oct. 1

Comments
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comments
Summer of 92Q: We are giving you access to all the hottest events, parties, trips, & artists this Summer. 92Q JAMS
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Summer Of 92Q

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close