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Summer Of 92Q

Published on June 22, 2026
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Summer of 92Q - we are giving you access to all the hottest events, parties, trips, & artists this Summer 92Q Jams
Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

This summer, 92Q is turning up the heat and giving you access to the hottest events, parties, trips, and artists all season long!

Get ready for unforgettable experiences, exclusive VIP opportunities, concert tickets, special appearances, and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways that only 92Q can deliver. From major music festivals and star-studded events to dream vacations and surprise experiences, we’re bringing the biggest summer moments directly to our listeners.

Whether you’re looking for your next summer adventure, hoping to meet your favorite artist, or trying to score tickets to the hottest shows in town, the Summer of 92Q has you covered.

Stay locked in to 92Q on-air, online, on the app, and across our social media platforms for your chance to win and be part of the biggest summer yet.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android!

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