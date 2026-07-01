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Maryland Cracks Down on Out-of-State Plates

Maryland Warns Drivers to Register Out-of-State Vehicles Before Oct. 1

Published on July 1, 2026
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Sample Virginia Licence Plate Containing The Logo Of The Sons Of Confederate Veterans
Source: Wayne Scarberry/Getty Images / Getty

Maryland drivers with out-of-state license plates are being urged to update their vehicle registration before a new state law takes effect this fall.

The MVA has launched its “Plate Where You Live” campaign to encourage Maryland residents to register vehicles in the state if they are required to do so. The initiative is designed to help drivers understand Maryland’s registration requirements and resolve any issues before the Oct. 1 compliance deadline.

The campaign also provides resources and step-by-step guidance for residents who need to transfer an out-of-state registration or verify whether they qualify for an exemption.

Beginning Oct. 1, drivers found to be out of compliance will first receive a 60-day warning notice, giving them time to register their vehicle in Maryland or provide documentation proving they are exempt from the law.

If the issue is not resolved within that period, vehicle owners could face a $7 daily fine for up to 60 days, with penalties reaching as much as $420.

Drivers who remain out of compliance 120 days after the initial warning could face additional enforcement actions. The MVA may notify local jurisdictions, which could impose civil penalties, boot or tow vehicles, impound them, or confiscate out-of-state license plates.

Maryland residents can visit the MVA’s website to find registration requirements, eligibility information, and instructions for registering or re-registering a vehicle before the deadline.

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